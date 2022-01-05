First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.75.

AG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cormark reissued a “buy” rating on shares of First Majestic Silver in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$13.75 to C$13.25 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of First Majestic Silver from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th.

Get First Majestic Silver alerts:

First Majestic Silver stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $11.08. The stock had a trading volume of 102,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,230,654. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 73.07 and a beta of 0.90. First Majestic Silver has a 52 week low of $9.86 and a 52 week high of $24.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.67.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The mining company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $124.65 million during the quarter. First Majestic Silver had a return on equity of 2.29% and a net margin of 6.77%. Research analysts predict that First Majestic Silver will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.0049 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. First Majestic Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.33%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in First Majestic Silver by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 131,007 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after acquiring an additional 10,054 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in First Majestic Silver by 113.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,951 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567 shares during the period. Grand Central Investment Group purchased a new position in First Majestic Silver in the second quarter worth about $193,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 48.1% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 323,801 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,114,000 after buying an additional 105,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 26.9% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 27,772,402 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $439,081,000 after buying an additional 5,883,449 shares during the last quarter. 29.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About First Majestic Silver

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the production, development, exploration and acquisition of mineral properties. It owns and operates producing mines in México including La Encantada Silver Mine; La Parrilla Silver Mine; San Martin Silver Mine; La Guitarra Silver Mine; Del Toro Silver Mine; Santa Elena Silver & Gold Mine; and San Dimas Silver & Gold Mine.

Read More: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for First Majestic Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Majestic Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.