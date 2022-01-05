First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $21.99. First of Long Island shares last traded at $21.63, with a volume of 57,210 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First of Long Island from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.49. The stock has a market cap of $510.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 0.50.

First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. First of Long Island had a net margin of 33.05% and a return on equity of 10.80%. The business had revenue of $29.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.60 million. Analysts forecast that The First of Long Island Co. will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. First of Long Island’s payout ratio is currently 42.78%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of First of Long Island by 292,187.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 46,766 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,025,000 after buying an additional 46,750 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in First of Long Island by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 48,113 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 12,646 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in First of Long Island during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,939,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of First of Long Island in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of First of Long Island by 12.7% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,078 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares during the period. 56.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The First of Long Island Corp. is a holding company, through which its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of financial services. It offers personal banking, business banking and lending services to individual, professional, corporate, institutional, and government customers. The company was founded on February 7, 1984 and is headquartered in Glen Head, NY.

