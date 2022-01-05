First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $21.99. First of Long Island shares last traded at $21.63, with a volume of 57,210 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First of Long Island from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $510.84 million, a PE ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 0.50.

First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. First of Long Island had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 33.05%. The business had revenue of $29.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.60 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that The First of Long Island Co. will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. First of Long Island’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.78%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FLIC. FMR LLC lifted its position in First of Long Island by 310.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,628,150 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231,286 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of First of Long Island during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,939,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First of Long Island in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,142,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of First of Long Island by 9.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 505,237 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,726,000 after buying an additional 42,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in First of Long Island by 2.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 986,357 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,940,000 after acquiring an additional 24,294 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.79% of the company’s stock.

First of Long Island Company Profile (NASDAQ:FLIC)

The First of Long Island Corp. is a holding company, through which its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of financial services. It offers personal banking, business banking and lending services to individual, professional, corporate, institutional, and government customers. The company was founded on February 7, 1984 and is headquartered in Glen Head, NY.

