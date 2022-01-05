First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,400 shares, an increase of 140.6% from the November 30th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCAL. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its position in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 11,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 11.2% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 27,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 237,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,090,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the period.

Shares of FCAL traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $54.67. 5,665 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,155. First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF has a 12 month low of $53.11 and a 12 month high of $57.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.68.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd.

First California Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company for its wholly owned subsidiary First California Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a full-service commercial bank. The Bank’s operations are primarily located within the areas commonly known as the 101 corridor stretching from the City of Ventura to Calabasas, California, the Moorpark-Simi Valley corridor, the western San Fernando Valley, the Tri-Cities area of Glendale-Burbank-Pasadena, the South Bay, the Inland Empire, north San Diego County, Century City and other parts of Los Angeles, Orange San Luis Obispo and Ventura Counties in Southern California.

