First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FIF) Short Interest Up 85.0% in December

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FIF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, an increase of 85.0% from the November 30th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FIF. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 92,628 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 16,326 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 63,047 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 102,102 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,690 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period.

Shares of First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $13.90. The company had a trading volume of 160,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,344. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.33. First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund has a twelve month low of $10.51 and a twelve month high of $14.26.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be issued a $0.063 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 3rd.

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, including pipeline companies, utilities, and other companies that derive at least 50% of their revenues from operating or providing services in support of infrastructure assets such as pipelines, power transmission, and petroleum and natural gas storage in the petroleum, natural gas, and power generation industries.

