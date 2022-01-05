First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTA) Short Interest Up 108.2% in December

First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTA) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,800 shares, an increase of 108.2% from the November 30th total of 19,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund during the third quarter worth $34,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 9.4% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund in the second quarter valued at about $180,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 30.4% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period.

Shares of FTA opened at $71.14 on Wednesday. First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund has a 1-year low of $54.07 and a 1-year high of $71.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.90.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.353 per share. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. This is a boost from First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd.

