First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF) Short Interest Up 133.0% in December

First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,100 shares, a growth of 133.0% from the November 30th total of 18,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 104,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

NASDAQ LDSF opened at $19.97 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.14. First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF has a 52 week low of $19.20 and a 52 week high of $20.56.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.029 per share. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF in the second quarter valued at about $68,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF during the second quarter valued at about $209,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 10,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852 shares during the period. Finally, Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $236,000.

