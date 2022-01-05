First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF) Short Interest Up 133.0% in December

First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,100 shares, a growth of 133.0% from the November 30th total of 18,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 104,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
NASDAQ LDSF opened at $19.97 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.14. First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF has a 52 week low of $19.20 and a 52 week high of $20.56.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.029 per share. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd.
See Also: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.