First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,100 shares, a growth of 684.4% from the November 30th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ ROBT opened at $54.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.83. First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF has a 52 week low of $48.66 and a 52 week high of $59.72.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 1,563.6% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 128,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,884,000 after purchasing an additional 120,567 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $3,086,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 176.7% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 76,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,097,000 after buying an additional 48,760 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 16.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 276,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,993,000 after buying an additional 38,694 shares during the period. Finally, Beck Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $1,576,000.

Read More: Why do companies issue convertible shares?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.