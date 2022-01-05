First Trust Senior Loan Fund (NASDAQ:FTSL) Short Interest Update

First Trust Senior Loan Fund (NASDAQ:FTSL) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 137,100 shares, a growth of 141.8% from the November 30th total of 56,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 504,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTSL. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan Fund by 307.2% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Senior Loan Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new stake in First Trust Senior Loan Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Senior Loan Fund by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Senior Loan Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000.

Shares of FTSL stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $47.90. 842,785 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 969,028. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.84. First Trust Senior Loan Fund has a 1 year low of $47.41 and a 1 year high of $48.31.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.147 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. This is a boost from First Trust Senior Loan Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

