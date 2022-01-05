First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Short Interest Update

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) saw a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 98.6% from the November 30th total of 44,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 483,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the third quarter worth $48,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the second quarter worth $54,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 361.6% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the second quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC increased its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 106.7% in the second quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 1,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the last quarter.
Shares of FIXD stock traded down $0.17 on Wednesday, reaching $52.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 571,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 713,449. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 12-month low of $52.62 and a 12-month high of $54.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.29.
