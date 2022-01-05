Flight Centre Travel Group (OTCMKTS:FGETF) Trading Up 0.9%

Flight Centre Travel Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FGETF)’s share price was up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.90 and last traded at $10.90. Approximately 204 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 630 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.80.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FGETF shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Flight Centre Travel Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Flight Centre Travel Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Flight Centre Travel Group alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.90 and its 200-day moving average is $11.00.

Flight Centre Travel Group Limited provides travel retailing services for the leisure, corporate, and wholesale travel sectors in Australia, New Zealand, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Asia, and Internationally. The company offers leisure travel services for the niche sectors, as well as mass, youth, premium, and cruise markets; and corporate travel services for organizations of various sizes across industries.

Read More: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for Flight Centre Travel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flight Centre Travel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.