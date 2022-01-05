Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Hits New 52-Week High at $21.64

Ford Motor (NYSE:F)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $21.64 and last traded at $21.63, with a volume of 1877636 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.77.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on F shares. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Ford Motor from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Wolfe Research downgraded Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.71.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $97.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.73, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.77 and a 200 day moving average of $16.08.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $33.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.79 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 21.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

In related news, Director Alexandra Ford English bought 38,789 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.33 per share, for a total transaction of $749,791.37. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. bought 412,500 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.62 per share, with a total value of $8,505,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 133,088 shares of company stock valued at $2,585,456. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of F. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 58.8% during the second quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 50.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

