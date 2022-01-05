Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Purchased by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 860,091 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,493 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $12,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in Ford Motor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 3,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Nomura Instinet reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wolfe Research downgraded Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Ford Motor from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.71.

In other news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. purchased 412,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.62 per share, for a total transaction of $8,505,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold 133,088 shares of company stock worth $2,585,456 in the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE F opened at $24.31 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.73, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.08. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $8.46 and a 52-week high of $24.56.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $33.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.79 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 2.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 57.14%.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

