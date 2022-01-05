FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) Shares Purchased by Cim LLC

Cim LLC increased its stake in shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,593 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Cim LLC’s holdings in FormFactor were worth $293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of FormFactor by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 6,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of FormFactor by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 58,253 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of FormFactor by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 43,552 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of FormFactor by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 73,765 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,689,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of FormFactor by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,960 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Get FormFactor alerts:

Shares of FORM opened at $44.94 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.86 and a beta of 1.32. FormFactor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.69 and a fifty-two week high of $52.39.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.10. FormFactor had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 13.48%. The company had revenue of $189.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FormFactor, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Kelley Steven-Waiss sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.12, for a total transaction of $129,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mike Slessor sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total transaction of $1,115,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,374 shares of company stock valued at $1,392,074 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on FormFactor from $57.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.57.

About FormFactor

FormFactor, Inc engages in the provision of test and measurement solutions. It operates through the following segments: Probe Cards and Systems. The Probe Cards segment consists of technologies and product architectures, including micro-electromechanical systems technologies. The Systems segment comprises of analytical probe solutions for on-wafer probing, board test, and package test.

Recommended Story: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FORM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM).

Receive News & Ratings for FormFactor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FormFactor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.