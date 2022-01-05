Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $2.25 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.84% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It is focused on AAV-based gene therapy targeting the liver. The company operates principally in Germany and the U.S. Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc is headquartered in the U.K. “

Get Freeline Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on FRLN. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Freeline Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, December 12th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Freeline Therapeutics from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Freeline Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.25.

Shares of Freeline Therapeutics stock opened at $2.03 on Wednesday. Freeline Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.91 and a 12-month high of $18.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.50.

Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.15. On average, research analysts forecast that Freeline Therapeutics will post -3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRLN. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Freeline Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freeline Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $108,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Freeline Therapeutics by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 7,704 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freeline Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $163,000. Finally, Veritable L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Freeline Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $191,000. 31.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Freeline Therapeutics

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformative adeno-associated virus (AAV) vector-mediated gene therapies for patients suffering from inherited systemic debilitating diseases. Its advanced product candidate is FLT180a, a gene therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 dose-finding clinical trials in adult males for the treatment of hemophilia B.

Featured Story: Cryptocurrencies

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Freeline Therapeutics (FRLN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Freeline Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeline Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.