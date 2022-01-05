Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.71 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) will announce sales of $6.71 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Freeport-McMoRan’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $7.55 billion and the lowest is $5.98 billion. Freeport-McMoRan posted sales of $4.50 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 49.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan will report full year sales of $23.46 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $22.59 billion to $24.89 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $25.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $22.29 billion to $32.41 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Freeport-McMoRan.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The firm had revenue of $6.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FCX. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 10th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Argus increased their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

In other news, CEO Richard C. Adkerson sold 202,701 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total transaction of $7,441,153.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 67,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total value of $2,619,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 73.8% in the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 869 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 63.5% in the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 901 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 138.4% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,073 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FCX traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.14. 837,156 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,552,879. Freeport-McMoRan has a 1-year low of $24.71 and a 1-year high of $46.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $61.88 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.84 and a 200 day moving average of $36.69.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a positive change from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.41%.

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

