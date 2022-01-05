FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FS Bancorp, Inc. is a holding company of 1st Security Bank of Washington that delivers banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses and industry niches within distinct Puget Sound area communities. It originates home improvement loans, commercial real estate mortgage loans, commercial business loans, and second mortgage/home equity loan products, consumer loans, including home improvement loans. The company also offers various lending products, such as commercial real estate, commercial business, and residential construction lending. FS Bancorp, Inc. is headquartered in Mountlake Terrace, Washington. “

Get FS Bancorp alerts:

Shares of FSBW stock opened at $34.27 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.24. FS Bancorp has a 12 month low of $26.40 and a 12 month high of $36.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $280.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.08. FS Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 28.88%. The firm had revenue of $31.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.25 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FS Bancorp will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Dennis V. O’leary sold 5,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total transaction of $185,205.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Dennis V. O’leary sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.21, for a total value of $176,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,320 shares of company stock worth $543,071 over the last three months. Insiders own 11.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of FS Bancorp by 7.0% during the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 33,810 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,410,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in FS Bancorp by 122.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 9,257 shares of the bank’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 5,101 shares in the last quarter. Stilwell Value LLC increased its holdings in FS Bancorp by 100.0% in the third quarter. Stilwell Value LLC now owns 135,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,672,000 after purchasing an additional 67,500 shares in the last quarter. Aristides Capital LLC bought a new stake in FS Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $402,000. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital increased its holdings in FS Bancorp by 122.7% in the third quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 38,970 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 21,470 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.67% of the company’s stock.

FS Bancorp Company Profile

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services through its subsidiary. It operates through the Commercial and Consumer Banking, and Home Lending segments. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment focuses on diversified financial products and services to its commercial and consumer customers through bank branches, automated teller machines (ATM), online banking platforms, mobile banking apps, and telephone banking.

Recommended Story: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FS Bancorp (FSBW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FS Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.