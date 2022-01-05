fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) Stock Price Down 5.4%

fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) shares traded down 5.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $14.93 and last traded at $14.96. 97,836 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 6,480,047 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.81.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered fuboTV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Barrington Research lowered fuboTV from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on fuboTV in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on fuboTV from $45.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on fuboTV in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, fuboTV presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 2.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.66.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $156.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.49 million. fuboTV had a negative return on equity of 48.14% and a negative net margin of 85.46%. Equities analysts predict that fuboTV Inc. will post -2.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO David Gandler sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.46, for a total transaction of $1,723,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of fuboTV by 701.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,770,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,624,000 after purchasing an additional 7,676,428 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of fuboTV by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,658,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,239,000 after purchasing an additional 3,095,688 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of fuboTV by 2,003.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,421,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,765,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306,692 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of fuboTV by 121.1% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,667,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460,860 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of fuboTV by 345.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,797,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394,012 shares during the period. 37.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

fuboTV, Inc operates as a digital entertainment company. It focuses on offering consumers a live television (TV) streaming platform for sports, news and entertainment through fuboTV. The company was founded by David Gandler, Alberto Horihuela Suarez and Sung Ho Choi on February 20, 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

