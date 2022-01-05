Function X Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.18 Million (FX)

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 5th. Function X has a market cap of $360.54 million and $1.18 million worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Function X coin can currently be purchased for $0.88 or 0.00001897 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Function X has traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46,498.08 or 0.99920417 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.17 or 0.00086325 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00007415 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.55 or 0.00035560 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00004786 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $500.04 or 0.01074542 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.05 or 0.00028046 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002157 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Function X

Function X (FX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 408,520,357 coins. The official message board for Function X is medium.com/functionx . Function X’s official website is functionx.io . Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “

Function X Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Function X should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Function X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

