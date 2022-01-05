Fundamenta (FMTA) Price Hits $0.30

Fundamenta (CURRENCY:FMTA) traded 22.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 5th. One Fundamenta coin can currently be bought for about $0.30 or 0.00000653 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Fundamenta has a total market capitalization of $287,183.12 and $19,220.00 worth of Fundamenta was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Fundamenta has traded 16.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002174 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001787 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.25 or 0.00063588 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.06 or 0.00074043 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,741.98 or 0.08134004 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.57 or 0.00079487 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45,878.01 or 0.99725809 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00007561 BTC.

Fundamenta Coin Profile

Fundamenta’s total supply is 17,414,414 coins and its circulating supply is 956,494 coins. The Reddit community for Fundamenta is https://reddit.com/r/FMTA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fundamenta’s official website is fundamenta.network . Fundamenta’s official Twitter account is @FundamentaToken

