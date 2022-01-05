FY2021 EPS Estimates for BOK Financial Co. Reduced by Wedbush (NASDAQ:BOKF)

BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) – Wedbush decreased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for BOK Financial in a report released on Monday, January 3rd. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $9.13 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $9.16. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for BOK Financial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.88 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $1.84 EPS.

BOKF has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BOK Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of BOK Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.38.

Shares of BOK Financial stock opened at $109.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $105.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.02. BOK Financial has a 52 week low of $69.38 and a 52 week high of $110.75.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.96. The business had revenue of $510.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.49 million. BOK Financial had a net margin of 32.94% and a return on equity of 12.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.19 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in BOK Financial by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 358 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in BOK Financial by 104.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 503 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in BOK Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in BOK Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in BOK Financial by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 727 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. 39.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director C Fred Ball, Jr. sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.95, for a total transaction of $52,975.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven E. Nell sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.15, for a total transaction of $114,565.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,600 shares of company stock worth $2,126,105 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This is an increase from BOK Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 22.43%.

About BOK Financial

BOK Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Wealth Management, and Funds Management. The Commercial Banking segment includes lending, treasury, and cash management services, as well as customers risk management products for small businesses, middle market, and larger commercial customers.

