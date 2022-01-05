FY2022 EPS Estimates for Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) Reduced by Analyst

Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti cut their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Shake Shack in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 3rd. Truist Securiti analyst J. Bartlett now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.03.

Get Shake Shack alerts:

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 2.64% and a positive return on equity of 0.19%. The business had revenue of $193.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Shake Shack’s quarterly revenue was up 48.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $86.00 to $82.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $131.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Shake Shack from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Shake Shack in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded shares of Shake Shack from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.06.

Shares of NYSE SHAK opened at $73.31 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.82. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of -146.62 and a beta of 1.52. Shake Shack has a 52-week low of $66.26 and a 52-week high of $138.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.54.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Shake Shack in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Shake Shack by 633.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shake Shack in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Shake Shack by 61.5% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Shake Shack by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. 83.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Shake Shack

Shake Shack, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in operating fast food hamburger restaurants. It offers beef burgers, flat-top dogs, chicken sandwiches, frozen custard and crinkle cut fries and includes all the mobile ordering essentials. The company was founded by Daniel Harris Meyer on September 23, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for Shake Shack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shake Shack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.