Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gaia, Inc. provides digital video subscription service. Its video content is available through online digital streaming on virtually any Internet-connected device on a commercial-free basis. The Company’s subscribers access to a library of films, personal growth-related content, documentaries, interviews, yoga classes and fitness. It created a fitness and yoga-focused version of its video service. Gaia, Inc., formerly known as Gaiam Inc., is based in Louisville, United States. “

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Gaia in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Gaia in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.40.

Shares of GAIA stock opened at $8.92 on Wednesday. Gaia has a 12 month low of $7.73 and a 12 month high of $15.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.99. The company has a market cap of $172.32 million, a PE ratio of 89.21 and a beta of 0.60.

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.03. Gaia had a return on equity of 2.58% and a net margin of 2.53%. The company had revenue of $20.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Gaia will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GAIA. FMR LLC lifted its position in Gaia by 20.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,758,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,093,000 after purchasing an additional 302,072 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gaia in the second quarter valued at $3,137,000. Harber Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gaia in the third quarter valued at $2,521,000. GMT Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Gaia by 124.1% in the third quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 313,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,968,000 after buying an additional 173,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Gaia in the second quarter valued at $1,124,000. 41.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gaia Company Profile

Gaia, Inc operates a global digital video streaming subscription service and online community. It provides its services through the following channels: Seeking Truth, Transformation, Alternative Healing and Yoga. The company was founded by Jirka Rysavy on July 7, 1988 and is headquartered in Louisville, CO.

