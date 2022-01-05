Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $56.68

Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $56.68 and traded as low as $54.05. Galapagos shares last traded at $54.23, with a volume of 145,810 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GLPG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Galapagos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Galapagos from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Galapagos has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.11.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.68.

Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.67) by $0.50. Galapagos had a negative net margin of 36.28% and a negative return on equity of 7.81%. The business had revenue of $75.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.17 million. Analysts predict that Galapagos NV will post -3.36 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EcoR1 Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Galapagos in the third quarter worth $82,006,000. BVF Inc. IL acquired a new position in Galapagos during the 3rd quarter worth $58,909,000. 683 Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Galapagos by 2,004.9% in the 3rd quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 701,421 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,902,000 after buying an additional 668,098 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Galapagos by 565.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 407,175 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,050,000 after buying an additional 346,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Galapagos by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 712,156 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,060,000 after buying an additional 246,678 shares during the last quarter. 11.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Galapagos NV is a biotechnology company, which engages in the identification and development of small molecule and antibody therapies. It operates through the Research & Development and Fee-for-Services segment. The company was founded by Onno van de Stolpe, Rudi Pauwels, and Helmuth van Es on June 30, 1999 and is headquartered in Mechelen, Belgium.

