Gartner (NYSE:IT) Price Target Cut to $357.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Gartner (NYSE:IT) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $363.00 to $357.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 10.39% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $336.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays upped their target price on Gartner from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Gartner from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Gartner from $303.00 to $339.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gartner currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $324.00.

Shares of IT opened at $323.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $26.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.13 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $325.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $302.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.35, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Gartner has a 1 year low of $149.74 and a 1 year high of $368.99.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 96.53% and a net margin of 15.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Gartner will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.12, for a total transaction of $37,083.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anne Sutherland Fuchs sold 872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.25, for a total transaction of $287,106.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,459 shares of company stock valued at $12,791,207 over the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Gartner by 553.3% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 98 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gartner in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Gartner by 1,350.0% in the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 116 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Gartner in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Gartner in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

About Gartner

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which delivers technology-related insights to its clients to make right decisions. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting and Conferences. The Research segment gives advices on the mission-critical priorities of leaders. The Consulting segment offers customized solutions to unique client needs through on-site, day-to-day support, and proprietary tools for measuring and improving IT performance.

