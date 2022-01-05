Gas (GAS) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $6.50 Million

Gas (CURRENCY:GAS) traded down 5.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. One Gas coin can now be bought for about $5.59 or 0.00012833 BTC on exchanges. Gas has a market cap of $56.62 million and approximately $6.50 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Gas has traded down 4.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002296 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001769 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.79 or 0.00061498 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $31.00 or 0.00071170 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,513.08 or 0.08065043 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.31 or 0.00076460 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43,489.44 or 0.99839375 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00007647 BTC.

About Gas

Gas’ genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 coins and its circulating supply is 10,128,375 coins. The Reddit community for Gas is https://reddit.com/r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Gas’ official website is neo.org

According to CryptoCompare, “There are two built-in system assets: NEO and GAS. NEO represent the ownership of the blockchain, which is used for electoral accounting, to obtain GAS dividends, etc. GAS represents the right to use the blockchain, and are used to pay fees of various systems on the chain. “

Gas Coin Trading

