Gatechain Token (GT) Market Cap Hits $45.63 Million

Gatechain Token (CURRENCY:GT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 5th. Gatechain Token has a market cap of $45.63 million and $20.82 million worth of Gatechain Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Gatechain Token has traded up 2.7% against the dollar. One Gatechain Token coin can now be bought for about $0.58 or 0.00005303 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Gatechain Token alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00005133 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002148 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001180 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.50 or 0.00056865 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002145 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00006493 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Gatechain Token Profile

Gatechain Token (GT) is a coin. It launched on May 9th, 2019. Gatechain Token’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 78,490,073 coins. The official website for Gatechain Token is gatechain.io . Gatechain Token’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io . Gatechain Token’s official message board is medium.com/@gatechain

According to CryptoCompare, “GateChain is a public blockchain dedicated to blockchain assets safety and decentralized exchange. The newly invented onchain-safety- account and customizable-time –delay-recovery feature is designed to guarantee the blockchain asset safety even after the leakage or destruction of the private keys. “

Gatechain Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gatechain Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gatechain Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gatechain Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Gatechain Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gatechain Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.