GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDIFF) Short Interest Up 519.4% in December

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDIFF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 60,700 shares, a growth of 519.4% from the November 30th total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 303.5 days.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GDIFF shares. Desjardins dropped their target price on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$67.00 to C$64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$55.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$66.00 to C$67.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. CIBC increased their target price on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$59.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$67.50 to C$70.50 in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GDI Integrated Facility Services has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.67.

Shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services stock traded up $2.66 on Wednesday, hitting $43.88. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 839. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.34 and a 200 day moving average of $43.07. GDI Integrated Facility Services has a twelve month low of $33.86 and a twelve month high of $47.00.

GDI Integrated Facility Services, Inc engages in the provision of commercial facility services. It operates through the following segments: Janitorial Canada, Janitorial USA, Technical Services, and Complementary Services. The Janitorial Canada and Janitorial USA segments provides commercial cleaning services which also includes cleaning and dusting desks and tables, vacuuming carpets, cleaning floors, sanitizing kitchens and washrooms, watering plants, exterior facility cleaning, interior parking cleaning, and garbage removal.

