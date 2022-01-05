Generex Biotechnology Co. (OTCMKTS:GNBT) Short Interest Up 393.1% in December

Generex Biotechnology Co. (OTCMKTS:GNBT) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,500 shares, an increase of 393.1% from the November 30th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 742,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of GNBT stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.05. The stock had a trading volume of 207,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,158. Generex Biotechnology has a 12-month low of $0.04 and a 12-month high of $0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.36 million, a P/E ratio of -0.10 and a beta of -2.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.17.

About Generex Biotechnology

Generex Biotechnology Corp. is an integrated healthcare holding company with end-to-end solutions for patient centric care from rapid diagnosis through delivery of personalized therapies. It builds new kind of healthcare company, which provides support to physicians in an MSO network, and ongoing relationships with patients to improve the patient experience and access to optimal care.

