Generex Biotechnology Co. (OTCMKTS:GNBT) Short Interest Up 393.1% in December

Generex Biotechnology Co. (OTCMKTS:GNBT) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,500 shares, an increase of 393.1% from the November 30th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 742,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of GNBT stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.05. The stock had a trading volume of 207,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,158. Generex Biotechnology has a 12-month low of $0.04 and a 12-month high of $0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.36 million, a P/E ratio of -0.10 and a beta of -2.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.17.
