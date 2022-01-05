Getinge (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) Trading Down 1.5%

Getinge AB (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) shares dropped 1.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as $42.93 and last traded at $43.08. Approximately 10,606 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 111% from the average daily volume of 5,037 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.73.

GNGBY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Getinge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Getinge in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Getinge has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.16.

The stock has a market cap of $10.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.39 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.19.

Getinge (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter. Getinge had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The firm had revenue of $729.30 million for the quarter.

About Getinge (OTCMKTS:GNGBY)

Getinge AB is a medical technology company specializes in providing equipment, systems, operating rooms, intensive-care units to the healthcare and the life science industries. It engages in supplying of solutions for theaters, intensive care units, sterilization centers and companies and institutions within life science.

