Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) Trading Up 10.5%

Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO)’s stock price was up 10.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.76 and last traded at $4.73. Approximately 215,691 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 15,267,258 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.28.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Gevo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

Get Gevo alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.23. The firm has a market cap of $972.98 million, a P/E ratio of -13.39 and a beta of 3.11. The company has a quick ratio of 13.07, a current ratio of 13.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The energy company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). Gevo had a negative return on equity of 10.81% and a negative net margin of 5,113.13%. The business had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Gevo, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GEVO. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gevo during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Gevo during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Gevo during the second quarter valued at $58,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Gevo during the second quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gevo during the third quarter valued at $66,000. 36.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gevo Company Profile (NASDAQ:GEVO)

Gevo, Inc is a renewable chemicals and next generation biofuels company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of renewable alternatives to petroleum-based products. It operates through the following segments: Gevo; Gevo Development and Agri-Energy. The Gevo segment focuses in the research and development activities related to the future production of isobutanol, including the development of the firm’s proprietary biocatalysts, the production and sale of renewable jet and other fuels, the retrofit process, and the next generation of chemicals and biofuels that will be based on the company’s isobutanol technology.

Featured Article: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Gevo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gevo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.