Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its stake in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,331 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Gibraltar Industries were worth $650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ROCK. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 3.4% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 48,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 6.8% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 12.0% during the second quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 70,686 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,401,000 after acquiring an additional 7,546 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 7.6% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 24,311 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 3.3% during the second quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 43,518 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. 96.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Linda Kristine Myers bought 530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $75.72 per share, for a total transaction of $40,131.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Patrick Burns sold 3,179 shares of Gibraltar Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.84, for a total value of $222,021.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

ROCK opened at $67.96 on Wednesday. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.28 and a 52 week high of $103.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.83 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.26). Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 4.54%. The firm had revenue of $369.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Gibraltar Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th.

Gibraltar Industries Company Profile

Gibraltar Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products and services for the renewable energy, conservation, residential, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: Residential Products, Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation.

