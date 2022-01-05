Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT) Short Interest Up 79.0% in December

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 255,400 shares, a growth of 79.0% from the November 30th total of 142,700 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 427,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GILT. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Gilat Satellite Networks by 345.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,818 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,961 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Gilat Satellite Networks by 23.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks during the third quarter worth $90,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GILT stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $8.22. The company had a trading volume of 757,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,370,476. Gilat Satellite Networks has a 1-year low of $6.58 and a 1-year high of $22.69. The firm has a market cap of $464.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.59 and a 200 day moving average of $8.87.

Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. Gilat Satellite Networks had a negative return on equity of 3.11% and a net margin of 29.55%. The business had revenue of $49.91 million during the quarter.

About Gilat Satellite Networks

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. engages in the provision of broadband satellite communication and networking solutions and services. It operates through the following business segments: Fixed Networks, Mobility Solutions, and Terrestrial Infrastructure Projects. The Fixed Networks segment provides advanced fixed broadband satellite communication networks, satellite communication systems and associated professional services and comprehensive turnkey solutions and fully managed satellite network services solutions.

