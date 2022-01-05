GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) Stock Position Trimmed by Sandy Spring Bank

Sandy Spring Bank cut its position in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,585 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,429 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 70.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 78,586 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,129,000 after purchasing an additional 32,568 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,220,980 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $128,260,000 after purchasing an additional 87,816 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 9,870 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 2,441.9% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 494,605 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,695,000 after buying an additional 475,147 shares during the period. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new position in GlaxoSmithKline during the 2nd quarter valued at about $295,332,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GSK opened at $43.54 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.71 and its 200-day moving average is $40.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.54. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 12-month low of $33.53 and a 12-month high of $44.56.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $12.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.92 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 26.27%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.5234 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. This is a positive change from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is currently 87.29%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

