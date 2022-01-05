Global X NASDAQ China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIC) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Global X NASDAQ China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIC)’s share price traded up 0.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $19.88 and last traded at $19.82. 2,424 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 3,788 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.76.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.31.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Global X NASDAQ China Technology ETF by 32.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ China Technology ETF by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X NASDAQ China Technology ETF by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 20,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 3,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ China Technology ETF by 100.1% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 31,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 15,660 shares during the period.

