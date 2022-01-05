Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (NASDAQ:HERO) Short Interest Down 71.2% in December

Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (NASDAQ:HERO) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,400 shares, a decrease of 71.2% from the November 30th total of 112,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 150,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 482,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,603,000 after buying an additional 46,118 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 15.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 369,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,355,000 after acquiring an additional 49,957 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 26.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 68,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after acquiring an additional 14,241 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 11.5% during the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 67,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 6,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its stake in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 54,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of HERO traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.95. 156,970 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,060. Global X Video Games & Esports ETF has a 52 week low of $26.91 and a 52 week high of $37.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.33.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.197 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th.

