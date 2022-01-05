GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ:GFS) Trading Down 3.7%

GlobalFoundries Inc (NASDAQ:GFS) was down 3.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $63.22 and last traded at $63.28. Approximately 6,423 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,878,277 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.71.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GFS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of GlobalFoundries from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GlobalFoundries in a report on Sunday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of GlobalFoundries from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of GlobalFoundries in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of GlobalFoundries in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.50 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.77.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.40.

GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ:GFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. On average, analysts predict that GlobalFoundries Inc will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GlobalFoundries Company Profile (NASDAQ:GFS)

GlobalFoundries Inc is a semiconductor manufacturer. It delivers feature-rich solutions which enable its customers to develop innovative products for pervasive chips. GlobalFoundries Inc is based in MALTA, N.Y.

