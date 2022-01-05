Golden Star Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Golden Star Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GOLDEN STAR RES is an un-hedged gold producer they own the Wassa gold project in Ghana and control a number of gold exploration properties in West Africa. The Company is well funded and has strong, operational focused management experienced in West Africa. The Company has become a producing gold company by consolidating a long-lived production base at Bogoso/Prestea in Ghana. Going forward, the Company will continue to focus on growing its gold business. “

Get Golden Star Resources alerts:

GSS has been the topic of several other research reports. lowered shares of Golden Star Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Golden Star Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. CIBC reissued a “hold” rating and set a C$5.50 price objective on shares of Golden Star Resources in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered shares of Golden Star Resources to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.20.

NYSEAMERICAN:GSS opened at $3.82 on Wednesday. Golden Star Resources has a one year low of $2.04 and a one year high of $4.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $442.07 million, a P/E ratio of -38.20 and a beta of 0.99.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Golden Star Resources by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,644,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,314,000 after acquiring an additional 119,567 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Golden Star Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,731,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Golden Star Resources by 56.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 377,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 136,188 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Golden Star Resources by 7.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 99,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 7,207 shares during the period. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its position in Golden Star Resources by 115.8% during the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 57,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 30,598 shares during the period. 26.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Golden Star Resources Company Profile

Golden Star Resources Ltd. engages in gold mining and exploration activities. It owns and operates the Wassa and Prestea mines situated in Ghana. The firm also operates through the following segments: Wassa, Bogoso or Prestea, Other, and Corporate. The company was founded by David A. Fennell on May 15, 1992 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Recommended Story: Blockchain

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Golden Star Resources (GSS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Star Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Star Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.