Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) Position Raised by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) by 19.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 417,239 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 68,201 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF were worth $14,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 25.4% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 35.1% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 41,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 43.9% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 73,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,580,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of GSIE opened at $35.50 on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a one year low of $31.50 and a one year high of $36.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.09 and its 200-day moving average is $35.23.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSIE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.