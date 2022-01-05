Gourmet Galaxy (GUM) One Day Volume Tops $219,817.00

Gourmet Galaxy (CURRENCY:GUM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 5th. One Gourmet Galaxy coin can currently be purchased for about $0.29 or 0.00000619 BTC on popular exchanges. Gourmet Galaxy has a market cap of $953,455.98 and $219,817.00 worth of Gourmet Galaxy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Gourmet Galaxy has traded up 4.2% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00005113 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002148 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001178 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.97 or 0.00057954 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002148 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00006385 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Gourmet Galaxy Coin Profile

GUM is a coin. It was first traded on January 30th, 2021. Gourmet Galaxy’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,312,145 coins. Gourmet Galaxy’s official Twitter account is @gourmetfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “GUM Token is our ERC-20 utility token, built on top of the Ethereum Blockchain with support for Polkadot Parachains coming in the near future. It is a vital part of Gourmet Galaxy, with a mechanism that is designed to give it value intrinsically tied to the Gourmet Galaxy Platform. “

Gourmet Galaxy Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gourmet Galaxy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gourmet Galaxy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gourmet Galaxy using one of the exchanges listed above.

