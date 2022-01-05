Govi (GOVI) Market Cap Hits $10.55 Million

Govi (CURRENCY:GOVI) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 5th. One Govi coin can now be purchased for about $1.03 or 0.00002249 BTC on major exchanges. Govi has a total market capitalization of $10.55 million and approximately $918,938.00 worth of Govi was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Govi has traded down 7.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Govi alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002175 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001785 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.08 or 0.00063226 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.39 or 0.00072605 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,758.83 or 0.08172650 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.29 or 0.00078903 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46,148.42 or 1.00338345 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00007593 BTC.

Govi Coin Profile

Govi’s total supply is 32,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,200,984 coins. Govi’s official Twitter account is @official_cvi

According to CryptoCompare, “The $GOVI token is a governance token for CVI.CVI operates a permissionless and open-source protocol so any user can take part in the development of the network.CVI includes a decentralized governance component, where holders of the $GOVI token can vote on matters such as the tradable assets, leverage used, deposit amounts, platform fees and more.By staking their $GOVI tokens, $GOVI holders will also share fees from the CVI platform. “

Buying and Selling Govi

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Govi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Govi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Govi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Govi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Govi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.