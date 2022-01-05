Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT) Shares Purchased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT) by 176.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,893 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,106 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Granite Point Mortgage Trust were worth $1,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 105.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $159,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 76,382.4% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 12,985 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Granite Point Mortgage Trust alerts:

Separately, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.80.

Shares of NYSE GPMT opened at $11.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $639.55 million, a P/E ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 1.45. Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.03 and a 12-month high of $15.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.50.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. Granite Point Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 40.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.92%.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Granite Point Mortgage Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on originating, investing in, and managing senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments. The company was founded on April 7, 2017 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Granite Point Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Point Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.