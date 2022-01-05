Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GREAT LAKES DREDGE & DOCK CORPORATION is the largest provider of dredging services in the US conducting business to maintain and deepen shipping channels, reclaim land from the ocean, and renourish storm damaged coastline. The company also conducts around 25% of its operations internationally with a strong focus in the Middle East. Projects can generally be recognized to fall within a number of categories, namely, Maintenance projects to keep shipping channels and harbors at their required depths, Capital works to excavate, deepen or widen navigable waterways, Beach restoration for storm damaged coastline and Reclamation works to restore wetlands or create new land in the ocean. “

Get Great Lakes Dredge & Dock alerts:

Shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock stock opened at $15.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.17. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock has a one year low of $12.86 and a one year high of $16.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.11 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.47.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $168.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.00 million. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 9.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO David E. Simonelli sold 3,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.41, for a total transaction of $55,383.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO David E. Simonelli sold 2,509 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.85, for a total transaction of $39,767.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,518 shares of company stock worth $178,173 in the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 21.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,692 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 3.7% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 27,402 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 1.3% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 74,538 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 1.0% in the second quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 126,191 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 1.1% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 145,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. 86.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Great Lakes Dredge & Dock

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corp. provides dredging services. It owns and operates diverse fleet in the United States dredging industry. The company was founded by William A. Lydon and Frederick C. Drews in 1890 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

See Also: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (GLDD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.