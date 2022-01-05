Great Portland Estates Plc (LON:GPOR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Great Portland Estates Plc (LON:GPOR) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 709.83 ($9.57).

Several analysts have commented on GPOR shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Great Portland Estates from GBX 640 ($8.62) to GBX 700 ($9.43) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th.

Shares of GPOR traded down GBX 1.50 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 750 ($10.11). 289,732 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 354,702. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 731.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 748.15. Great Portland Estates has a 52-week low of GBX 607 ($8.18) and a 52-week high of GBX 810.50 ($10.92). The company has a market cap of £1.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.37.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a GBX 4.70 ($0.06) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a yield of 0.62%. Great Portland Estates’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.14%.

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning Â£2.6 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

