Green Organic Dutchman (TSE:TGOD) Trading Down 2.9%

The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd. (TSE:TGOD) traded down 2.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.17. 19,704,275 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 642% from the average session volume of 2,656,874 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$89.95 million and a P/E ratio of -0.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.77, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.28.

About Green Organic Dutchman (TSE:TGOD)

The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, produces and sells organic cannabis in Canada. It offers organic cannabis products, such as cannabis plants, cannabis plant seeds, dried cannabis, fresh cannabis, cannabis oils, cannabis topicals, cannabis extracts, and edible cannabis to retailers or distributors, and federal licensed entities.

