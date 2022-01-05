GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) and International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) Head to Head Contrast

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) and International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares GreenSky and International Money Express’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GreenSky $525.65 million 4.25 $9.97 million $0.57 21.30 International Money Express $357.21 million 1.79 $33.78 million $1.11 14.92

International Money Express has lower revenue, but higher earnings than GreenSky. International Money Express is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than GreenSky, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

34.8% of GreenSky shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.3% of International Money Express shares are owned by institutional investors. 52.6% of GreenSky shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 16.0% of International Money Express shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for GreenSky and International Money Express, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GreenSky 0 2 0 0 2.00 International Money Express 0 1 2 0 2.67

GreenSky currently has a consensus price target of $9.00, suggesting a potential downside of 25.86%. International Money Express has a consensus price target of $21.67, suggesting a potential upside of 30.84%. Given International Money Express’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe International Money Express is more favorable than GreenSky.

Risk and Volatility

GreenSky has a beta of 1.41, meaning that its stock price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, International Money Express has a beta of 0.54, meaning that its stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares GreenSky and International Money Express’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GreenSky 8.24% -31.34% 2.97% International Money Express 10.05% 44.08% 17.13%

Summary

International Money Express beats GreenSky on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GreenSky

GreenSky, Inc. is a technology company. It operates as a lending platform that enables retailers, health-care providers and home contractors to offer loans to their customers. The company was founded by David Zalik in 2006 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

About International Money Express

International Money Express, Inc. engages in the provision of money transmittal services. It offers online money transfer, in person wire transfer, check processing, prepaid debit card, bill payment, and telewire services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

