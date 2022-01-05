Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) Price Target Lowered to €11.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €15.00 ($17.05) to €11.00 ($12.50) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays downgraded Grifols from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Grifols from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Citigroup raised Grifols from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Grifols from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.50.

Get Grifols alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GRFS opened at $11.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 0.48. Grifols has a 12 month low of $10.10 and a 12 month high of $20.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.55.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in Grifols during the third quarter worth $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Grifols by 79.3% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,718 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Grifols by 8,984.6% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,362 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Grifols by 18.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,494 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Grifols by 16.1% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. 13.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Grifols

Grifols SA engages in the production of plasma derivatives. It operates through the following segments: Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience Segment includes all activities related with products deriving from human plasma for therapeutic use. The Hospital Segment comprises of all non-biological pharmaceutical products and medical supplies manufactured by group companies earmarked for hospital pharmacy.

Recommended Story: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Grifols Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grifols and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.