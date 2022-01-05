Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) Price Target Lowered to €11.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €15.00 ($17.05) to €11.00 ($12.50) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays downgraded Grifols from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Grifols from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Citigroup raised Grifols from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Grifols from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.50.
Shares of NASDAQ GRFS opened at $11.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 0.48. Grifols has a 12 month low of $10.10 and a 12 month high of $20.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.55.
About Grifols
Grifols SA engages in the production of plasma derivatives. It operates through the following segments: Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience Segment includes all activities related with products deriving from human plasma for therapeutic use. The Hospital Segment comprises of all non-biological pharmaceutical products and medical supplies manufactured by group companies earmarked for hospital pharmacy.
