GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) Sets New 1-Year Low at $12.15

GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $12.15 and last traded at $12.17, with a volume of 23395 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.90.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Alliance Global Partners cut their price objective on shares of GrowGeneration from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of GrowGeneration in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on shares of GrowGeneration from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of GrowGeneration from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.78.

The company has a market cap of $721.24 million, a PE ratio of 39.06 and a beta of 2.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.47 and its 200-day moving average is $28.09.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.02). GrowGeneration had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 5.24%. The business had revenue of $116.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that GrowGeneration Corp. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in GrowGeneration by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,420,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,512,000 after purchasing an additional 373,806 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in GrowGeneration by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,538,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,100,000 after purchasing an additional 275,519 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in GrowGeneration by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,035,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,806,000 after purchasing an additional 225,510 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in GrowGeneration in the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,037,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in GrowGeneration by 282.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 256,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,322,000 after purchasing an additional 189,333 shares during the last quarter. 40.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG)

GrowGeneration Corp. engages in the retail of hydroponic and organic specialty gardening products. It offers lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools. The company was founded by Darren Lampert and Michael Salaman on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

