Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV) & Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) Financial Review

Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV) and Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Grupo Supervielle alerts:

2.1% of Grupo Supervielle shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.9% of Banco Santander shares are held by institutional investors. 9.5% of Banco Santander shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Grupo Supervielle and Banco Santander’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grupo Supervielle 1.00% 2.14% 0.30% Banco Santander 13.45% 8.25% 0.50%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Grupo Supervielle and Banco Santander’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Grupo Supervielle $1.05 billion 0.17 $49.70 million $0.10 19.70 Banco Santander $50.58 billion 1.18 -$10.02 billion $0.38 9.03

Grupo Supervielle has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Banco Santander. Banco Santander is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Grupo Supervielle, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Grupo Supervielle and Banco Santander, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grupo Supervielle 0 0 0 0 N/A Banco Santander 0 6 6 0 2.50

Banco Santander has a consensus target price of $3.43, indicating a potential upside of 0.10%. Given Banco Santander’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Banco Santander is more favorable than Grupo Supervielle.

Risk & Volatility

Grupo Supervielle has a beta of 1.48, indicating that its stock price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Banco Santander has a beta of 1.37, indicating that its stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Grupo Supervielle pays an annual dividend of $0.01 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Banco Santander pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Grupo Supervielle pays out 10.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Banco Santander pays out 10.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Banco Santander has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Banco Santander is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Banco Santander beats Grupo Supervielle on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Grupo Supervielle Company Profile

Grupo Supervielle SA operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Treasury, Consumer, Insurance and Asset Management and Other Services. The Retail Banking segment involves in granting of loans and other credit products such as deposits of physical persons. The Corporate Banking segment focuses in advisory services at a corporate and financial level, as well as the administration of assets and loans targeted to big clients. The Treasury segment operates with Government Securities of the Group, syndicated loans, and financial lease. The Consumer segment consists of loans and other credit products targeted to middle and lower-middle income sectors and non-financial products and services. The Insurance segment comprises insurance products, with a focus on life insurance. The Asset Management and Other Services segment offers mutual funds and other products and services. The company was founded on October 8, 1979 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Banco Santander Company Profile

Banco Santander SA is a banking services company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, companies, and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, South America, and Santander Global Platform. The Europe segment comprises business activities carried out in the region. The North America segment includes business activities in Mexico and the United States. The South America segment involves financial activities of the Group through its banks and subsidiary banks in the region. The Santander Global Platform segment deals with global payments services, fully digital bank, and digital assets. The company was founded on March 21, 1857 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Supervielle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Supervielle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.