Guggenheim Lowers IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) Price Target to $55.00

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Guggenheim from $100.00 to $55.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Guggenheim’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 102.13% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on IGMS. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective (down previously from $114.00) on shares of IGM Biosciences in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of IGM Biosciences from $98.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.00 price objective (down previously from $100.00) on shares of IGM Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IGM Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of IGM Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:IGMS opened at $27.21 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.64. The stock has a market cap of $883.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.45 and a beta of -1.39. IGM Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $25.45 and a fifty-two week high of $127.11.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.33) by $0.01. On average, research analysts predict that IGM Biosciences will post -4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Bruce Keyt sold 1,326 shares of IGM Biosciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.37, for a total value of $68,116.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of IGM Biosciences by 313.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IGM Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of IGM Biosciences by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of IGM Biosciences by 115,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of IGM Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth $208,000. Institutional investors own 54.96% of the company’s stock.

About IGM Biosciences

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of multiple diseases. Its lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

